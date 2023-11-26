Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis for at least a week as he deals with a left calf strain.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks that Porzingis will be examined again "after a week or so."

Porzingis suffered the injury in a loss at Orlando on Friday afternoon. He has been enjoying a strong first season with the Celtics, averaging nearly 19 points on 54.7% shooting from the field.

Boston will also be without guard Jrue Holiday against Atlanta. Holiday has now missed two straight games with a sprained right ankle.

Al Horford and Dalano Banton started Sunday in place of Holiday and Porzingis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.