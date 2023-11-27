Open Extended Reactions

Luka Doncic received the green light from the Dallas Mavericks to play Tuesday after testing on his injured left thumb.

Doncic participated in portions of Monday's practice with a wrap on his thumb and was diagnosed with a sprain. He had X-rays at halftime of Dallas' win Saturday over the LA Clippers.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Monday the MRI showed a "low grade" sprain.

Doncic said he was hurt in the first quarter stealing the ball from James Harden, when his thumb struck Harden's knee. Doncic remained in the game and scored 30 points in 38 minutes.

The Mavericks host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Doncic is averaging 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 16 games.