Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks because of an ankle injury.

Tuesday's game is the second in a row that Butler will miss. He also sat out Miami's 112-97 setback to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Butler, 34, is averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 14 games (all starts) this season.

Also, the Heat listed forward Haywood Highsmith (lower back) as questionable and center Bam Adebayo (left hip) and forward Duncan Robinson (right thumb) as probable for Tuesday's game.