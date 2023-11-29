Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul was ruled out of his team's game against the Sacramento Kings early in the third quarter due to lower left leg soreness, the team announced on Tuesday night.

Paul first exited the game with 19 seconds left in the first quarter and did not return. It's unclear when Paul suffered the injury.

The 19-year veteran finished with three points and two steals in five minutes in a crucial in-season tournament game for Golden State.

In the second half, with 49 seconds left in the third quarter, Golden State's Gary Payton II suffered an injury. The Warriors immediately called timeout to replace him, and he hobbled to the locker room after the whistle. Payton was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a right calf injury.

To advance to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament, the Warriors must beat the Kings by at least 12 points. If they win by fewer or lose, they will be eliminated.