After missing more than three weeks because of a collapsed lung, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is planning to make his return to the lineup Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.

After completing the Pelicans' morning shootaround, McCollum gave the green light to make his return to the lineup, sources said.

McCollum has averaged 21.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Pelicans, who have gone 5-7 in his absence this month.