Open Extended Reactions

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray (hamstring) returned to the starting lineup for Wednesday's home game against the Houston Rockets.

Also, Nikola Jokic started after he sat out Monday's win over the LA Clippers with a lower back injury. Aaron Gordon remains out with a heel injury.

Murray had missed nearly a month with his hamstring injury, which was sustained on Nov. 4 against the Chicago Bulls. The point guard missed time near the end of training camp in October with a similar injury. Nuggets coach Michael Malone had indicated that Murray's recent hamstring strain came on a specific play against the Bulls.

The defending champions went 6-5 without Murray, but won six of seven to start season with him.

Murray, 26, is a cornerstone of the Nuggets' championship team with the two-time MVP Jokic. Murray enjoyed a spectacular postseason during Denver's run to the NBA title a season ago, averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 20 playoff games.