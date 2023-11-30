        <
          Orlando Magic guards re-create iconic Miami Heat moment

          Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs re-enact iconic LeBron & D-Wade dunk (0:34)

          Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs combine for a slam reminiscent of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's back in 2010 for the Miami Heat. (0:34)

          • Brianna Williams, ESPNNov 29, 2023, 11:04 PM ET

          The Orlando Magic re-created an iconic Miami Heat moment in their 139-120 victory over the Washington Wizards.

          Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony paid homage to a viral 2010 play on which LeBron James cashed in a no-look bounce pass from Dwyane Wade, who reacted with outstretched arms after making the assist.

          Suggs did his best impression of Wade by setting up the alley-oop with a perfectly placed lob to Anthony, who played his role as James by completing the play with a one-handed dunk.

          After the game, Suggs revealed that the highlight-reel play almost didn't happen.

          "Fast break. Good steal. I was going to go lay it up [then] saw him out the corner of my eye and I knew I was throwing it up," he told Bally Sports. "He's too athletic for me not to. What a dope moment with my boy."

          Anthony, a 6-foot-2 point guard, previously displayed his hops when he participated in the 2022 NBA slam dunk contest.