After missing the start of the season with a calf strain, forward Bojan Bogdanovic -- a 20-point per game scorer -- could return to the reeling Detroit Pistons as soon as Saturday, sources told ESPN.

The Pistons -- who've lost 15 straight games -- upgraded Bogdanovic to questionable for Thursday against the New York Knicks, but the Pistons' return home on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers looms as a real possibility for Bogdanovic's season-debut, sources said.

Bogdanovic's imminent return to the Pistons' lineup comes with the franchise reeling through a 2-16 start to the season. Bogdanovic averaged a career-best 21.6 points per game last season. He was one of 11 players in the NBA to averaged 20 points on 40 percent shooting on 3-pointers last year, according to ESPN Stats and Information.