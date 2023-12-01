Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan missed their team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday because of injuries.

LaVine was ruled out because of a sore right foot. DeRozan, who was a game-time decision, sat out with a sprained left ankle, leaving the Bulls without their two best players.

LaVine, averaging 21 points, exited Chicago's blowout loss at Boston on Tuesday. Coach Billy Donovan wasn't sure how much time the two-time All-Star will miss.

"I know he's going to be out tonight, but that's really kind of all I have at this point in time," he said. "It's just something that I think flared up for him in the Boston game and is still dealing with the soreness."

Guard Alex Caruso was available after being listed as questionable with a strained left toe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.