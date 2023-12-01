        <
          Mavs' Luka Doncic out vs. Grizzlies due to personal reasons

          Luka cooks Rockets for 41 points in Mavericks' win (1:54)

          Luka Doncic does it all for the Mavericks with 41 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to eliminate the Rockets from the in-season tournament. (1:54)

          • Tim MacMahon, ESPN Staff WriterDec 1, 2023, 01:08 PM ET
            • Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009
            • Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks
            • Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM
          Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will not play in Friday night's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of personal reasons.

          Reserve guard Dante Exum will also sit out against the Grizzlies because of personal reasons. Doncic and Exum were both added to the NBA's official injury report on the 12:30 p.m. ET release Friday.

          This will be the first game missed this season for Doncic, who has been a first-team All-NBA selection the past four seasons. He is averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the 11-6 Mavericks.