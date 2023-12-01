Victor Wembanyama slams home a reverse dunk on an alley-oop lob from Cedi Osman. (0:20)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will miss his first career NBA game tonight with right hip tightness, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The Spurs played Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks and traveled to meet the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Wembanyama was listed as questionable with the same injury before the Hawks game, but did play.

He had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as the Spurs scored a season high but lost 137-135.

Following the game, Wembanyama said the hip wasn't bothering him during the game but added he felt he'd be "day-to-day" with the injury.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich hinted Thursday night that Wembanyama "may not play tomorrow" as they saw how the hip reacted.

Wembanyama did extra stretches during the portion of shootaround open to the media Thursday morning as he prepared to play against the Hawks.

In 18 games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, tops among all rookies, while also averaging a league-leading 2.7 blocks.