ORLANDO, Fla. -- Franz Wagner scored 31 points, Paolo Banchero had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 130-125 Friday night to tie a franchise record with their ninth straight victory.

Moritz Wagner added 18 points to help Orlando beat Washington for the second time in three nights. The Magic have had four nine-game winning streaks, previously in 1994, 2001 and 2010-11. They are one of only two NBA franchises without a double-digit win streak. The Indiana Pacers' longest win streak is also nine games.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points and Daniel Gafford had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost 11 of 12.

Washington made seven of its first nine 3-point attempts and led throughout most of the first half.

The game turned in Orlando's favor midway through the third quarter when Jalen Suggs and Banchero combined for 10 straight points and Kuzma and Gafford were whistled for their fourth fouls. But the Magic did not pull ahead for good until Franz Wagner's layup opened a 7-0 run midway through the fourth quarter.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac left the game with a sprained left ankle after getting five rebounds in seven minutes in the first half.