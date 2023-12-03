DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks' 30-0 run Saturday night was good enough for NBA history, just not for a victory.
The Mavericks' run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the longest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97.
The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. It eventually went up 120-118 before the Thunder scored the game's final eight points to secure 126-120 win.
"Yeah I think when you look at the character of team, [it] was on display there," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "For the whole game, just understanding with Luka (Doncic), they're gonna take the ball out of his hands, I thought the guys did a great job there at the end of the third and the fourth to take rhythm shots."
The NBA said the previous record was a 29-0 run by Cleveland against Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2009.
The Thunder's final rally began with a traveling call against Doncic, who recorded his 59th career regular-season triple-double with 36 points, 18 assists and 15 assists in a season-high 46 minutes. A dunk by Chet Holmgren tied the score, and Jalen Williams put the Thunder ahead for good with a reverse drive with 40 seconds left.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander then stole the ball from Doncic near midcourt and drove in for a four-point lead. Williams hit two free throws with eight seconds left for the final points.
Doncic returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game while welcoming a newborn daughter on Thursday. Doncic's 59th triple-doubles tie him with Larry Bird for ninth place all time.
