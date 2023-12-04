Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- There is optimism the Boston Celtics could have center Kristaps Porzingis back on the court later this week, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Porzingis will missed his fourth straight game with a right calf strain Monday when Boston visits the Indiana Pacers in the in-season tournament quarterfinals. But there have been no setbacks in his recovery thus far, which could pave the way for Porzingis to return as soon as Thursday, when Boston would play in the IST semifinals if the Celtics beat the Pacers.

As the Celtics were going through their shootaround Monday morning, Porzingis was putting himself through what appeared to be a rigorous workout on an exercise bike in the corner.

Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in his first season with the Celtics, who acquired him in a three-way trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies back in June. In 191 minutes across 11 games this season, Boston's starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Porzingis has outscored opponents by 27 points per 100 possessions -- better than any other five-man group that has played at least 75 minutes this season.

Indiana, meanwhile, is waiting for confirmation that star Tyrese Haliburton will play Monday night. Haliburton missed Saturday's win over the Miami Heat with an upper respiratory infection and a bone bruise in his knee. He is questionable for Monday's game with the infection, with the bone bruise no longer listed on the injury report.