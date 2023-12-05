ESPN Africa to air live NBA and NFL games during festive season

Nikola Jokic's 34 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists are not enough as the Nuggets come up short against the Kings. (1:43)

ESPN Africa has announced a bumper line-up of American sports during the upcoming holiday. From basketball, to American football and ice hockey, ESPN has all sports fans across the continent covered, including DStv Access Subscribers, following ESPN's expansion to the tier.

Mark your calendar for these exciting games:

Christmas Eve - Sunday, 24 December 2023

20:00: ESPN presents a nail-biting NFL showdown (Fixture to be confirmed) in Week 16.

23:25: Stay tuned as ESPN delivers another spectacular NFL game (Fixture to be confirmed) in Week 16.

Christmas Day - Monday, 25 December 2023

03:15: Kick off your Christmas with the NFL game between Broncos and Patriots in Week 16.

19:00: NBA enthusiasts, gather round for the thrilling matchup between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first of many Regular Season games this holiday.

20:00: Switch over to ESPN2 for a high-stakes NFL clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.

21:30: NBA action continues with the Denver Nuggets facing off against the Golden State Warriors.

23:30: ESPN2 brings you another intense NFL battle, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants in Week 16.

00:00: Cap off the day with an exciting NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

Boxing Day - Tuesday, 26 December 2023

03:00: Catch the NBA heat with the clash between Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

03:15: ESPN2 airs an intense NFL matchup between San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

05:30: Wind down the day with the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.

New Year's Eve - Sunday, 31 December 2023

19:00: ESPN2 counts down to the New Year with an exciting NFL matchup (Fixture to be confirmed) in Week 17.

21:00: ESPN brings the party with NBA action, featuring the Washington Wizards against the Atlanta Hawks.

22:25: The celebration continues with another exhilarating NFL game (fixture to be confirmed) on ESPN2.

New Year's Day - Monday, 1 January 2024

02:20: Start the year right with ESPN2 with an intense NFL clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers from Week 17.

21:00: Hockey fans are in for a treat! ESPN brings the thrill of the Seattle Kraken vs the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Regular Season.

