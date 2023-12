Open Extended Reactions

After almost a month of group play, the NBA in-season tournament knockout rounds are here.

On Saturday, a team will leave Las Vegas with the all-new NBA Cup, along with $500,000 in prize money for each player. Prize money will also be included for making the finals ($200,000), semifinals ($100,000) and quarterfinals ($50,000).

In the Western Conference semifinals, the final teams remaining were the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. The No. 1-seeded Lakers took down the No. 3 Pelicans en route to a 133-89 win, led by LeBron James' 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds to qualify for championship Saturday.

As for the Eastern Conference semifinals, the two teams squaring off were the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. The No. 2 seeded Pacers rode a remarkable performance from Tyrese Haliburton to a 128-119 win over the top-seeded Bucks.

Here are some of the best moments from the In-Season Tournament:

Los Angeles Lakers 133, New Orleans Pelicans 89

The last LBJ 3 was an absolute HEAT CHECK 🤯

Bron lobs it up for AD, Lakers are rolling 💪



🏀 Pelicans/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/cNmiD2YkSv — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2023

Indiana Pacers 128, Milwaukee Bucks 119

Buddy's pregame trick shot ✅



🏀 Pacers/Bucks on ESPN

🏆 Winner advances to Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/3bsVkCRw9A — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2023

Hali somehow finds Obi with the wraparound DIME 🔥



🏀 Pacers/Bucks on ESPN

🏆 Winner advances to Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/lMwVgC0wHl — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2023

MYLES TURNER UNLOADS WITH TWO HANDS 😳



🏀 Pacers/Bucks on ESPN

🏆 Winner advances to Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/9ZFVCMP1qr — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2023

OBI TOPPIN REVERSE LOB FROM HALF 😱



🏀 Pacers/Bucks on ESPN

🏆 Winner advances to Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/5gNgv3WIMa — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers 106, Phoenix Suns 103

KD showing off his fluidity with the rock 💪

LBJ powers his way to the and-1 BUCKET 💪



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/oRI0BDhRoQ — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

KD THROWS DOWN THE HAMMER 🔨



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/wBD7jjZ43t — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Austin Reaves is having himself a QUARTER ‼️



13 PTS in the 3Q 🔥



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/PqUtvlMomP — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

LEBRON TAKEOVER 👑



LBJ scores back-to-back buckets to put the Lakers ahead 102-97!



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/msYpS23HWM — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

AUSTIN REAVES. CLUTCH. 😤



Lakers lead 105-101 with 15 seconds left in the 4Q!



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/Lp9qwAVzi1 — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 146, New York Knicks 122

Isaiah Hartenstein follows the miss with a SLAM 😤



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/vLjXpm5vsw — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Randle finishes through CONTACT 💪



Julius has a season-high 36 PTS!



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/F0yV2bl5S5 — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Giannis makes it look easy with the SPIN CYCLE layup!



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/DyrzBlzP8s — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Lillard from beyond the arc!



Dame scored the last 13 PTS for Milwaukee going into halftime 🔥



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/y1XIQPf54z — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

FLIGHT 34 IS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF ✈️



Giannis throws it down off the inbound lob 😤



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/7yDCKiCMWk — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 127, Sacramento Kings 117

"For a trip to Veeeegas!" 🗣️



The In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals are here. CJ McCollum is feeling the vibe.



🏆 Kings-Pelicans

📺 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/rutB5nD0F3 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

"Be great! Be great!"



Jose Alvarado is mic'd up for the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals 🗣️



🏀 Pelicans/Kings on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/2dbrEicbxW — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

JOSE ALVARADO WITH THE SIGNATURE STEAL IN SACRAMENTO 🤯



🏀 Pelicans/Kings on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/RAeO4IJsLA — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

Malik Monk for 3⃣!



Sacramento has cut the lead to 5 👀



🏀 Pelicans/Kings on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/KXlFLywEAf — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

COAST TO COAST HERB!

Indiana Pacers 122, Boston Celtics 112

JB throws it DOWN 🔨



🏀 Celtics/Pacers on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/gtng3bSFOg — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton crosses over into the DEEP 3⃣



🏀 Celtics/Pacers on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/MXYj3XH34k — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

AARON NESMITH THROWS IT DOWN.



ELECTRIC IN INDIANA 😱



🏀 Celtics/Pacers on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/2OokAUpLG6 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023