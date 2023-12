Open Extended Reactions

After almost a month of group play, the NBA in-season tournament knockout rounds are here.

On Saturday, a team will leave Las Vegas with the all-new NBA Cup, along with $500,000 in prize money for each player. Prize money will also be included for making the finals ($200,000), semifinals ($100,000) and quarterfinals ($50,000).

In the Western Conference quarterfinals, the top four seeds were the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns., The No. 3-seeded Pelicans took down the No. 2 Kings, and the No. 1-seeded Lakers came out on top against the No. 4 Suns.

As for the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, the top four seeds were the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The No. 2 seeded Pacers' electric atmosphere helped them secure a 122-112 win over the No. 3 seeded Celtics. The No. 1 seeded Bucks dominated the No. 4 seeded Knicks at home.

Here are some of the best moments from the quarterfinals:

Los Angeles Lakers 106, Phoenix Suns 103

KD showing off his fluidity with the rock 💪 https://t.co/7dLIKHAWoB pic.twitter.com/n3kbrlX1ul — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

LBJ powers his way to the and-1 BUCKET 💪



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/oRI0BDhRoQ — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

KD THROWS DOWN THE HAMMER 🔨



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/wBD7jjZ43t — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Austin Reaves is having himself a QUARTER ‼️



13 PTS in the 3Q 🔥



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/PqUtvlMomP — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

LEBRON TAKEOVER 👑



LBJ scores back-to-back buckets to put the Lakers ahead 102-97!



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/msYpS23HWM — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

AUSTIN REAVES. CLUTCH. 😤



Lakers lead 105-101 with 15 seconds left in the 4Q!



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/Lp9qwAVzi1 — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 146, New York Knicks 122

Isaiah Hartenstein follows the miss with a SLAM 😤



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/vLjXpm5vsw — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Randle finishes through CONTACT 💪



Julius has a season-high 36 PTS!



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/F0yV2bl5S5 — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Giannis makes it look easy with the SPIN CYCLE layup!



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/DyrzBlzP8s — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Lillard from beyond the arc!



Dame scored the last 13 PTS for Milwaukee going into halftime 🔥



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/y1XIQPf54z — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

FLIGHT 34 IS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF ✈️



Giannis throws it down off the inbound lob 😤



🏀 Knicks/Bucks on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/7yDCKiCMWk — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 127, Sacramento Kings 117

"For a trip to Veeeegas!" 🗣️



The In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals are here. CJ McCollum is feeling the vibe.



🏆 Kings-Pelicans

📺 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/rutB5nD0F3 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

"Be great! Be great!"



Jose Alvarado is mic'd up for the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals 🗣️



🏀 Pelicans/Kings on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/2dbrEicbxW — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

JOSE ALVARADO WITH THE SIGNATURE STEAL IN SACRAMENTO 🤯



🏀 Pelicans/Kings on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/RAeO4IJsLA — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

Malik Monk for 3⃣!



Sacramento has cut the lead to 5 👀



🏀 Pelicans/Kings on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/KXlFLywEAf — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

COAST TO COAST HERB! pic.twitter.com/594wyDYKwm — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 5, 2023

Indiana Pacers 122, Boston Celtics 112

JB throws it DOWN 🔨



🏀 Celtics/Pacers on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/gtng3bSFOg — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton crosses over into the DEEP 3⃣



🏀 Celtics/Pacers on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/MXYj3XH34k — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023

AARON NESMITH THROWS IT DOWN.



ELECTRIC IN INDIANA 😱



🏀 Celtics/Pacers on TNT

🏆 Winner advances to Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/2OokAUpLG6 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2023