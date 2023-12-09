Kyrie Irving heads back to the locker room vs. the Trail Blazers after his teammate Dwight Powell lands heavily on his ankle. (0:59)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving left in the second quarter of Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after teammate Dwight Powell took a hard fall on Irving's right foot.

Head coach Jason Kidd did not have further details about Irving's injury after the Mavs' 125-112 win, saying only that they would know more Saturday.

The injury occurred after Irving was fouled on a drive to the basket with 3:51 left in the half. As Irving fell to the ground, Powell leaped for the loose ball and took an awkward fall backward, landing on Irving's foot.

Irving was in obvious pain and stayed on the ground for several minutes as concerned teammates gathered around him. He was able to get to his feet and shoot a pair of free throws, but then checked out of the game and headed for the locker room.

The Mavs ruled out his return a short time later.

Irving finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting along with two rebounds and two assists.