The debut of the Phoenix Suns' big three will have to wait at least another game as Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Durant suffered a left ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of last week's in-season tournament quarterfinal against the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed the Suns' loss Friday to the Kings and was listed as questionable heading into Tuesday.

The Warriors game will mark the return of Bradley Beal, who has missed all but three games this season with a back injury.

Injuries to Beal, Durant and Devin Booker have kept all three from playing in a game together this season. Durant next has a shot to play Wednesday, when the Suns host the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant, 35, is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season while shooting 52% from the field and 50% from 3.