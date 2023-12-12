Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs backup center Charles Bassey will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bassey suffered the injury playing with the team's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, on Sunday. Bassey finished that game with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 30 minutes.

Bassey, who played in San Antonio's first 19 games this season as a backup center, was averaging 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 72.5% from the field. He had his best game of the year in his last appearance on Dec. 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans when he had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

After making his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021-22, Bassey joined the Spurs on a two-way contract last season before being converted to a standard deal in February. Bassey is signed through the 2025-26 season.

San Antonio has started Victor Wembanyama at center in its past two games and moved Zach Collins, who started the team's first 20 games, to the bench.

The only other bigs on the roster are Sandro Mamukelashvili, who has mostly played power forward this season, and two-way players Dominick Barlow and Charles Bediako.