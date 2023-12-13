Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from Tuesday's game after receiving a Flagrant Foul, Penalty 2 in the second half against the Phoenix Suns.

The foul occurred with 8:23 left in the third quarter when Green swung and hit Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic in the head while defending him.

At first, while Geen's back was turned to Nurkic, he repeatedly lightly held Nurkic off of him. Eventually, Green turned around and hit Nurkic in the head with a closed fist.

This was Green's third ejection of the season, tied for the most in a season in his career. The second was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 when he put Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Green was suspended for five games after the incident, with the league citing Green's history as a repeat offender for this behavior for the reason of the suspension length.

Green will now have to await a league office review for the possibility of another suspension.