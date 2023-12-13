Open Extended Reactions

Taj Gibson and coach Tom Thibodeau are reunited for a fourth time in the NBA.

Gibson agreed to a free agent deal with the New York Knicks, joining the club on a guaranteed deal for the rest of the season, his representative, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN on Wednesday.

Gibson, 38, joins the Knicks in the aftermath of starting center Mitchell Robinson requiring left ankle surgery that could keep him out two to three months. Gibson has lengthy stops with Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and again now with the Knicks. Gibson spent the 2022-23 season with Washington after spending three years with New York.

The Knicks are 13-9 and sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Thibodeau has long been a fan of Gibson's toughness and professionalism. In his 15th season, Gibson has career averages of 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Knicks waived guard Dylan Windler to make the roster space to sign Gibson.