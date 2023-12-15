Steve Kerr provides his perspective on Draymond Green's indefinite suspension and says he's hopeful Green gets the help he needs. (2:05)

DALLAS -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert feels "empathy" for his rival Draymond Green in the wake of the Golden State Warriors forward's indefinite suspension.

The NBA's statement announcing Green's suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face cited his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." Green's previous suspension was a five-game ban for putting Gobert in a chokehold on Nov. 14, when Gobert grabbed Golden State guard Klay Thompson in an attempt to break up an altercation with Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels.

Gobert had been a frequent target of public verbal barbs from Green over the years, but he expressed concern for Green's well-being on Thursday night.

"I have empathy for him," Gobert told ESPN after an eight-point, 12-rebound performance during the Timberwolves' 119-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks. "You see somebody that's not well inside and suffering. You take away the game and all that, and you want somebody to be well and be able to do what we do every night and compete and be happy."

Gobert believes harsh measures from the league office were necessary because Green is putting other players' safety in jeopardy. However, Gobert said he couldn't offer on opinion on whether Green's indefinite suspension is fair because of the uncertainty regarding the length.

"I'm not sure what that really means, so it's hard to tell," Gobert said. "I mean, you don't want someone to get badly hurt. You've got to fix that. That's it."