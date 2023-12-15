Joel Embiid is having his way with the Detroit Pistons in the first half, posting 30 points and 10 rebounds. (1:23)

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has agreed on a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The deal aligns Morey contractually with his new coach, Nick Nurse.

Morey has led the Sixers to a .653 regular-season winning percentage in his three-plus years on the job, including a 16-7 start to the 2023-24 season.

Morey navigated an early-season trade to send James Harden to the LA Clippers, gathering assets that the franchise hopes to use in a deal to surround All-NBA center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey with a deeper supporting cast and pursue a title.

The Sixers have reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of his first three seasons.

Morey arrived in Philadelphia after 14 seasons as Houston's GM in November 2020. He has a .624 winning percentage between the two franchises, including nine 50-win seasons and 12 trips to the playoffs. Morey has a 810-489 career record as a GM, fourth in NBA history.