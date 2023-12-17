Keegan Murray becomes the first NBA player to make 11 straight 3-pointers in a game and racks up a career-high 47 points for the Kings. (1:53)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Keegan Murray made 12 3-pointers, including an NBA-record 11 straight, and scored a career-high 47 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 125-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The 12 3s were two shy of the NBA record for most in a game, set by Klay Thompson in 2018.

Murray scored a franchise-record 26 points in the third quarter and had Thompson's record in his sights after making 12 of his first 13 attempts. But the second-year forward missed his final two attempts from behind the arc while becoming the seventh different player to make 12 or more 3s in a game.

Domantas Sabonis added 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, his seventh straight double-double and 20th this season.

The Kings shot 22 of 45 from the 3-point line, the third time this season Sacramento made at least 20.

Colin Sexton scored 28 points and Lauri Markkanen had 18 for the Jazz.

Sacramento took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Jazz 44-26. Murray broke the franchise record of 25 points in a quarter, set by Mitch Richmond in the fourth period against Houston on Dec. 15, 1995.

The Kings took their biggest lead of the game after Murray hit his 12th 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter with a 106-76 lead.

Murray scored 19 points in the first half as Sacramento led 62-50 going into the intermission.

Sacramento starting point guard De'Aaron Fox was out with right shoulder irritation. Utah guard Jordan Clarkson missed his third straight game with a right hamstring strain and John Collins missed his fourth straight game with an illness.

The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.