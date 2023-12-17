Chance Comanche, a G League player with the Stockton Kings, was arrested Friday by FBI agents on a felony charge in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas.

Comanche, 27, was apprehended in Sacramento County, California, and is being held without bail. According to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, a warrant for first-degree kidnapping was issued in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday morning.

Comanche is suspected in the disappearance of Marayna Rodgers, 23, a medical assistant from Washington state who last was seen in the Las Vegas area on Dec. 6. The Stockton Kings played the G League Ignite in nearby Henderson, Nevada, the night before.

KLAS reported that Sakari Harnden, 19, also was arrested in relation to the case on a first-degree kidnapping charge in Clark County, Nevada, and detained on $500,000 bail, per jail records.

According to KLAS, the criminal complaint stated that Harnden "held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm."

Comanche, a 6-foot-10 center, was released by the Kings following the arrest. He is due in court Tuesday.

He played college basketball at Arizona and has appeared in one NBA game, with the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9.

