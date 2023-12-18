Open Extended Reactions

Stephen Curry's NBA-record 3-pointer streak ended at 268 games as the Golden State Warriors held off the Portland Trail Blazers 118-114 on Sunday night.

Curry was 0-for-8 from 3-point range and 2-for-12 overall while scoring seven points for the visitors.

He began the streak Dec. 1, 2018, at the Detroit Pistons.

Curry, the NBA career leader who recently made his 3,500th 3-pointer, last went without one in a regular-season game on Nov. 8, 2018, when he was 0-for-4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He also owns the second-longest NBA streak at 157 games.

"We can't rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "It was a tough night for him. But that's what a team is supposed to be about -- everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That's a great sign, because he's carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help."

Klay Thompson scored 28 points in the Warriors' second straight victory. Andrew Wiggins, who was recently taken out of Golden State's starting lineup, posted 25 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis registered 14 points and eight rebounds to help the Warriors win consecutive games for the first time since the end of a five-game winning streak in early November.

Curry, a two-time league MVP, missed all nine of his 3-point attempts in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, one game before the Warriors won the title. Curry had made one in his previous 132 postseason games, another NBA record.

