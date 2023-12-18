Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is publicly walking back comments he made to a woman that appear to urge her to get an abortion.

He issued a statement Monday on his social media account addressing an alleged text message thread shared between him and a woman.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," Edwards wrote. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

Edwards, 22, was tagged in a post including the conversation via leaked text messages, which allegedly showed a photo of a positive pregnancy test and responses "hell nawl can't do dis" and "Get a abortion lol."

The post also includes a photo of a wire transfer of $100,000 with text messages saying, "I will send you money to help you out" and "you got da money whats the hol up."

Edwards and the Timberwolves are scheduled to play at the Miami Heat on Monday night.