After serving a 25-game suspension, Ja Morant made his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night.

If his game-winning buzzer-beater is any indication, the Memphis Grizzlies star is quite comfortable being back on the hardwood.

The Grizzlies went 6-19 without Morant, and are 1-0 with him after their 115-113 victory.

"I'm a dog. I been putting work in, man. I ain't play a game in eight months. I had a lot of time to learn myself, a lot of hard days where I went through it, but basketball is my life and what I love and I'm excited to be back," he said after the win.

Memphis led 25-21 in the first quarter, but New Orleans responded by outscoring the Grizzlies 39-16 in the second quarter. The 24-point margin was the Pelicans' largest lead of the season, though it was short-lived as Morant scored or assisted on 22 of the Grizzlies' 36 points in the third quarter.

He continued to show up clutch with three go-ahead field goals in the last 90 seconds of the game -- tied with Luka Doncic for the most by any player in a game in the past 25 years.

Morant capped off his 35-point, 8-assist and 6-rebound performance with the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his career.

"I called 12. I really didn't want Coach to call the timeout. I told him that [was] the play I wanted to run right there. They believe in me. ... I had to deliver for them," he said of the winning play.

LeBron James, Draymond Green and Tyrese Maxey were among Morant's NBA peers who welcomed him back.

1️⃣2️⃣!!!! That's All 😤😤😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2023

Tough Ja!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 20, 2023

Ja being back is good for hoops! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) December 20, 2023

JA back — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) December 20, 2023

12 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 20, 2023