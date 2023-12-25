Open Extended Reactions

The NBA's Christmas Day slate is here.

The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks to kick off the holiday games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard arrived ready for sweater weather with in cozy looks. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson's floral hoodie and RJ Barrett's plush brown coat stood out for the Knicks. The Denver Nuggets opted for a more formal look with a handful of players arriving in colorful suits, except for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Julian Strawther, who added a bit of holiday flair to their outfits.

The Golden State Warriors were set apart with Stephen Curry's all-pink oversized suit.