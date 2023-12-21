Open Extended Reactions

This year's NBA and NHL drafts produced some highly sought-after No. 1 picks: Victor Wembanyama and Connor Bedard.

Wembanyama starred for Nanterre 92 and Metropolitans 92 in France's highest tier of professional basketball where he was a three-time LNB Pro A Best Young Player award recipient before his NBA draft selection at 19 years old. The 7-foot-4 center is the San Antonio Spurs' leader in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

Bedard, called "the Future of Hockey" at 13 years old, was granted exceptional status from Hockey Canada in order to play junior hockey before turning 16. He was the Western Hockey League's first pick before he took his talent to the NHL at age 18. Bedard leads the Chicago Blackhawks in points, goals and assists.

The teenage stars participated in a meet-and-greet arranged by the NHL where they exchanged jerseys and produced photos that display their 18-inch height difference.