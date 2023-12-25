Open Extended Reactions

The NBA 2023 Christmas Day slate marks the 76th edition of games on the holiday and the 16th year in a row with five games in one day.

Two of the NBA's winningest franchises -- the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics -- face off on Christmas Day for the first time since 2008.

Five MVP winners will appear on the holiday: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The previous four NBA champions are playing too: the Lakers (2020), Milwaukee Bucks (2021), Golden State Warriors (2022) and Denver Nuggets (2023).

Here are more notable NBA on Christmas Day numbers.

55: Entering Monday, the Knicks have played the most games on the holiday with a 23-32 record. They defeated the Providence Steamrollers on the first Christmas Day slate in 1947.

Since 2010, the Knicks have three wins in eight appearances.

24: Though they are second in games played (50), the Lakers have the most wins out of every team. Los Angeles first appeared on Christmas Day in 1949 and have played on the holiday for 25 straight seasons. However, the Lakers have only won eight of their last 25 Christmas Day games.

31.3: Although he will miss Monday's game with an ankle injury, Joel Embiid has the highest scoring average (31.3) on the holiday among active players with two or more games played.

The 76ers star has 850 points, 250 rebounds and 150 assists in 25 games this season, the only player to do so through his first 25 games of a season. Embiid is averaging 40 points on 60% shooting in a nine-game span this month, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only other players to do so.

60: Bernard King's record for most points on Christmas Day has remained unchanged since 1984. The Knicks guard had 60 points on 63% shooting, plus seven rebounds and four assists in a loss.

Only two other players have scored 50 or more points -- Chamberlain with 59 in 1961 and Rick Barry with 50 in 1966. Tracy McGrady's 46 points in 2002 is the highest-scoring output this century. McGrady also has the highest career Christmas Day scoring average with 43.3 in three games.

460: James has the most total points, amassed in an all-time high 17 appearances. He's also tied with Dwyane Wade for the most wins (10).

James is second in assists (119) behind Oscar Robertson (145), steals (26) behind Russell Westbrook (29) and 3-point field goals (28) made behind James Harden (31).

Eight: The Heat have the longest active streak on Christmas Day with their last loss coming in 2007. Erik Spoelstra's 8-0 record is the most wins without a loss by an NBA head coach.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.