MIAMI -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler joined the NBA's reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, on the sideline for Monday night's Christmas showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers with a calf strain.

Butler, who had missed the previous two games with the injury, was ruled out Monday afternoon, along with Haywood Highsmith (non-COVID illness) and Josh Richardson (back spasms).

Embiid was already ruled out Saturday after spraining an ankle in Friday's win over the Toronto Raptors, joining Nicolas Batum (hamstring) on the sideline for Philadelphia.

Paul Reed and Kelly Oubre are expected to start in their place, while Miami will likely go with the same starting five it used in the previous two games: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bam Adebayo.