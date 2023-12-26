Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic reached the 10,000-point milestone in the fewest games of any player since Michael Jordan.

Doncic passed 10,000 points in the 358th game of his career during the Christmas night game against the Phoenix Suns.

That ties Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo for the seventh-fewest games to reach the milestone, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Wilt Chamberlain needed only 236 games to score 10,000 points, the fewest in NBA history. The others who scored 10,000 in fewer games than Doncic are Jordan, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and George Gervin.

At 24 years, 300 days old, Doncic is the sixth-youngest player to reach 10,000 points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady.

Doncic entered Monday's game 11 points shy of 10,000. He needed only 7 minutes, 8 seconds to get there, passing the milestone on a 34-foot 3-pointer at the 4:52 mark of the first quarter. It was his longest field goal of the season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.