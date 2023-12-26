Ja Morant gets to the basket and obliterates a defender with a one-handed slam. (0:28)

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was named Western Conference player of the week Tuesday after leading a struggling Memphis squad to its first three-game winning streak this season.

Morant made his season debut this past Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, returning from a 25-game suspension with a 34-point performance that included a game-winning floater at the buzzer. He collected 20 points and 8 assists in his next game against the Indiana Pacers and then 30 points and 11 assists against Atlanta on Saturday.

He has averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds across those three games.

Morant was suspended after brandishing a firearm in an Instagram Live video in May, two months after he served an eight-game suspension for a similar incident in March. His absence had derailed the Grizzlies' season, as they entered Morant's debut 6-19.

However, the three-game win streak since Morant's return has kept the Grizzlies within striking distance of the play-in tournament.

Morant, 24, has won three player of the week awards in his career.