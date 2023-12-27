Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic will miss an unspecified amount of time with a strained left groin, coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday.

Vucevic had an MRI exam after suffering the injury in Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He fell to the ground after being dunked on by the Cavs' Max Strus but stayed in the game.

Vecevic, who is averaging 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds, hasn't missed a game since the regular-season finale in the 2021-22 season.

"A lot of it is going to be how he responds to rehab," Donovan told reporters. "He obviously was pretty sore after [Saturday's] game and obviously over Christmas."

Donovan said the Bulls will play "somewhat small" with Patrick Williams getting time at center in Vucevic's absence. Chicago is also without Zach LaVine (foot inflammation) and Torrey Craig (foot sprain).