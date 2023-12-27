Aaron Gordon finds himself alone at the rim for the two-handed dunk. (0:20)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is away from the team indefinitely after suffering lacerations to his face and hand from dog bites on Christmas Day, the team said Wednesday.

"Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers," the team said in a statement.

Gordon, 28, is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season, his 10th in the league. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over Golden State on Christmas.

The Nuggets next play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.