Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the host Golden State Warriors due to a calf injury.

This will be Butler's fourth consecutive game sidelined by his injury.

The Heat also announced guard Kyle Lowry (soreness) and forward Caleb Martin (ankle) will sit out Thursday's game in San Francisco, the first of a five-game road trip. Guard Josh Richardson (back) remains doubtful for the contest.

Butler, 34, averages 21.5 points and 5.2 rebounds to go along with a team-leading 4.6 assists in 23 games (all starts) this season.

Lowry, 37, contributes 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 28 games (all starts) in 2023-24.

Martin, 28, averages 11.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20 games (10 starts) this season.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.