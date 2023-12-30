Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The Raptors will receive a 2024 second-round selection that the Knicks previously acquired from the Detroit Pistons, sources said. The Knicks are also getting forward Precious Achiuwa as part of the deal, sources said.

Anunoby has spent his seven-year career with the Raptors since he was a first-round pick in 2017. He was part of Toronto's title-winning team in 2019 and has upped his defensive prowess, leading the NBA in steals last season while being named to the All-Defensive second team.

The Knicks had been pursuing Anunoby for some time and will have an opportunity to recruit him to stay before the 26-year-old becomes a free agent in the offseason.

Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. Quickley, a 2020 first-rounder, has chipped in 15.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while coming off the Knicks bench.

Achiuwa, also a 2020 first-round pick, is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The trade is the first between the teams since 2013 and comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between the clubs. The Knicks sued the Raptors and members of the organization in August over allegations that a former New York employee sent confidential files to the Toronto team.