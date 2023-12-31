Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN on Saturday.

The deal starts next season and is fully guaranteed.

McBride, 23, has earned a role with the Knicks and some guaranteed financial security after landing with them as the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

In the Knicks' first game after trading guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, McBride played a season-high 18 minutes on Saturday night in a loss to Indiana.

McBride has averaged 2.8 points in 10 minutes a game during his two-plus seasons with the Knicks.