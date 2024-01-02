Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving will return Monday night against the Utah Jazz after missing the previous 12 games due to a right heel contusion.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd told reporters in Salt Lake City that Irving would not have a minutes restriction.

Irving sustained the injury on Dec. 8 when teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently fell on him during a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Mavs went 6-6 during the stretch without Irving. Perennial All-Star guard Luka Doncic averaged 38.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in 39.4 minutes per game during Irving's absence. Doncic sat out two of the losses as the Mavs managed soreness in his left quadriceps and concerns about his heavy workload.

Irving has averaged 23.0 points and 5.2 assists in 17 games this season. The Mavs were 10-7 with Irving in the lineup entering Monday night.

Irving's three-year, $120 million contract also includes a pair of annual $1 million incentives -- for playing 65 games and for playing at least 58 games if the Mavs get 50 wins.