Wednesday night might have been the wildest scoring bonanza in NBA history.

Out of the 24 teams on the NBA's slate of games, 10 scored 130 or more points, the most on a single night in NBA history. Of those 10, eight scored more than 135, while five scored more than 140 -- both also records for one night.

It was also the first night in NBA history where four games featured teams that both scored 130 or more. Nowhere was this more on display than in the Utah Jazz's victory over the Detroit Pistons, which had the teams combining for 302 total points.

Four teams had multiple 30-point scorers on Wednesday night:

It was only the fourth time in NBA history that's happened on the same night.

What a wild night. Unless you're a fan of sound defensive play, in which case: Better luck next time.

