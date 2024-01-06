SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand and will undergo surgery next week, the team announced Friday night.

Paul suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. With 6:06 remaining in the third, Paul attempted to collect a long rebound off a missed 3-pointer when his hand awkwardly made contact with Detroit's Jaden Ivey.

Paul immediately started grabbing at and flexing his hand and went back to the locker room. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected to be back this season.

"That's tough," coach Steve Kerr said. "I feel so bad for Chris. I know he's had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe, maybe on the other hand. I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris, and obviously, guys will step up and be ready to play. We've got to hold down the fort without him."

A 19-year veteran, Paul has a long history of injuries, 11 of which were hand injuries -- five to his left and six to his right. He has had four surgeries on his hand or wrist, most recently on his left wrist after his 2021 NBA Finals appearance with the Phoenix Suns.

"I just feel bad for him. I know he's been through some hand stuff in his career," Stephen Curry said. "We are trying to find a groove as a team ... and he's been such a huge part of that."

Paul is averaging nine points on 42.1% field goal shooting and 7.3 assists in 27.7 minutes. He has had three games with 10 assists and zero turnovers this season, the second-most in the NBA behind Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton.

Paul started the past four games after being the anchor to the second unit. The move was made to try to help get Stephen Curry off the ball more - something that has become crucial while Draymond Green serves his indefinite suspension.

"Especially over the last two years or so, I'm able to adjust to whatever is out there. I know that's another challenge now going back to another different lineup with CP out," Curry said. "I've got to be able to make the adjustments, Klay's got to do the same, for us to continue to be aggressive."

Paul's playmaking and ball control will be what the Warriors miss most. When Paul is on the court, the Warriors have a 13.2% turnover percentage, 10th-best in the NBA. That jumps to 16.2% when he is off the floor, which ranks last .

His 6.1 assist-to-turnover ratio this season is also the second-best in the league, trailing Tyus Jones.

"He's such a cerebral player," Curry said. "He knows how to manage the game, getting us organized. We had a stretch where we had some tough starts. This is obviously because Draymond is out and how different we look as a team trying to run our system. CP is a great addition to that flow."

The Warriors are also without guard Gary Payton II, who will be out indefinitely with a left hamstring strain.

Now, the Warriors will rely more on Brandon Podziemski and Cory Joseph. Before Paul moved into the starting lineup on Dec. 30, Podziemski was in that group

Paul's absence will also open up more opportunities for Moses Moody, who has been out of the rotation for the past six games. Before playing five and a half minutes against Detroit, Moody was listed as a "DNP" the previous three games.

"Everybody has got to step up a little bit," Podziemski said. "It's going to take a collective effort, just like it did tonight. Cory, Moses, they gave us a great lift in the third and fourth quarter and it's really what kept us with the lead during that stretch."