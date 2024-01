Open Extended Reactions

After missing six weeks with an ankle injury Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is planning to make his return against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, sources told ESPN.

The Hornets, beset with injuries, have lost 17 of 20 games without Ball on the floor this season. Ball, 22, had surgery on the same right ankle last season, part of what limited him to 33 games in 2022-23.

Across 15 games this season, Ball has averaged a career-high 24.7 points with 5.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.4 steals.