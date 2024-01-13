Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane exited Friday night's loss to the LA Clippers in the third quarter due to a left ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies announced between the third and fourth quarters that Bane would not return.

Speaking after the game, coach Taylor Jenkins said Bane still was being evaluated and the team didn't know yet the extent of his injury.

Bane stepped on Kawhi Leonard's left foot on a drive to the hoop with 5:05 left in the third quarter. Leonard was called for a shooting foul on the play, but Bane was unable to go to the charity stripe and went back to the locker room instead.

GG Jackson took Bane's foul shots and sank 1 of 2.

Prior to exiting, Bane recorded 15 points on 3-of-11 shooting to go along with three assists in 23 minutes of action.

Bane's injury is especially concerning for a Memphis team that is already playing with a short-handed backcourt, as Ja Morant (shoulder) is out for the season and Marcus Smart (finger) is set to be re-evaluated in about six weeks.

Bane, 25, entered Friday averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 36 games (all starts) in his fourth NBA season.

