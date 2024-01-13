Open Extended Reactions

SALT LAKE CITY -- LeBron James will not play against the Utah Jazz on Saturday because of a left ankle injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.

James, 39, turned the ankle in the first half of L.A.'s 127-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. He stayed in the game after the injury but logged just 24 minutes in all and scored a season-low 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting.

It will be James' fourth missed game this season.

Rui Hachimura, cleared to return after missing the past five games with a left calf strain, is available to play in James' place.

The Lakers (19-20) and Jazz (20-20) have nearly identical records but have been heading in opposite directions as of late. L.A. is 2-5 in its past seven games, while Utah has gone 7-1 in its past eight. The Jazz have won their past four games by an average of 18 points, including Friday's 145-113 drubbing of the Toronto Raptors.

James might not be the only key contributor the Lakers are missing on Saturday. D'Angelo Russell (right knee contusion) and Cam Reddish (left knee soreness) are both listed as questionable.