        <
        >

          LeBron James out as Los Angeles Lakers take on Utah Jazz

          play
          LeBron James cooks the defense with this behind-the-back pass (0:18)

          LeBron James delivers a mesmerizing behind-the-back pass to D'Angelo Russell, setting up an effortless layup. (0:18)

          • Dave McMenamin, ESPN Staff WriterJan 13, 2024, 06:07 PM ET
            Close
            • Lakers and NBA reporter for ESPN.
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09.
            Follow on X

          SALT LAKE CITY -- LeBron James will not play against the Utah Jazz on Saturday because of a left ankle injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.

          James, 39, turned the ankle in the first half of L.A.'s 127-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. He stayed in the game after the injury but logged just 24 minutes in all and scored a season-low 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting.

          It will be James' fourth missed game this season.

          Rui Hachimura, cleared to return after missing the past five games with a left calf strain, is available to play in James' place.

          The Lakers (19-20) and Jazz (20-20) have nearly identical records but have been heading in opposite directions as of late. L.A. is 2-5 in its past seven games, while Utah has gone 7-1 in its past eight. The Jazz have won their past four games by an average of 18 points, including Friday's 145-113 drubbing of the Toronto Raptors.

          James might not be the only key contributor the Lakers are missing on Saturday. D'Angelo Russell (right knee contusion) and Cam Reddish (left knee soreness) are both listed as questionable.