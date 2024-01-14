Open Extended Reactions

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is planning to make his return against the Memphis Grizzlies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green isn't listed on the team's injury report for Monday's game.

Green missed 13 games while serving an indefinite suspension that began Dec. 13, and three more while he ramped up after his reinstatement Jan. 7.

The Warriors went 8-8 during that span.

After spending his entire suspension away from the team, Green returned to the Warriors' facilities last Sunday.

Green, who was suspended after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, has spent the week in weightlifting sessions, practicing and scrimmaging to get his in-game conditioning back. Green went on Golden State's current four-game road trip with hopes of being cleared to play.