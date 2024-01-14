Open Extended Reactions

The Indiana Pacers will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and the region is welcoming fans in unique fashion.

A full-length basketball court was installed in the middle of the Indianapolis International Airport for travelers to show off their skills on a court that's similar in design to what will be used in February.

Indianapolis previously hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1985, which featured an iconic Slam Dunk contest between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins. They were originally set to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend, but it was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's All-Star Game will be a return to the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. In previous seasons, the leading vote getter from each conference would pick their players in a snake draft format.

The game will also include traditional scoring, differing from the target final score and untimed fourth quarter used in prior editions. However, the winner of each quarter will still choose a charity to play for, no different than previous years.

Festivities will tip off Friday, Feb. 16.