Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. will not travel for Miami's two-game road trip that starts Monday at Brooklyn after departing early in the second quarter Sunday because of a groin strain.

Jaquez, who has played in every game of his rookie season, scored all 15 of his points in the first quarter and shot 7-of-11 from the floor before exiting.

The Heat went on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-87.

Jaquez sustained a similar injury before the season started, but he doesn't think this one is as serious.

"It slowly started to get worse in the duration of the game," Jaquez said. "I don't think it's as severe, but a lot of prevention we're looking at right now."

The Heat went 11-for-25 from 3-point range while completing a four-game sweep of the regular-season series against Charlotte. They also won their 22nd straight game at home against Southeast Division opponents.

"This was potentially a trap game," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I thought the approach was terrific and everything was generated, particularly in the first half, by our defensive effort."

Jaquez is averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

