Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane will miss at least six weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday night.

Bane, who suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the LA Clippers, is one of four projected Memphis starters who is sidelined for an extended period.

Center Steven Adams will miss the entire season while recovering from knee surgery, an operation that was determined to be necessary during the preseason.

Superstar point guard Ja Morant, who served a league suspension for the first 25 games of the season, underwent season-ending surgery last week to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Guard Marcus Smart will be sidelined at least six weeks due to a central slip tear in his right ring finger suffered during Tuesday's road win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Bane, who signed a five-year, $207 million contract extension that begins next season, had been one of the bright spots for the 14-25 Grizzlies. He is averaging career bests of 24.4 points and 5.3 assists per game.